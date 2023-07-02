Mumbai, July 2: In what can be seen as good news for hundreds and thousands of residents in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recently said that there will be no additional water cut. The development comes after the catchment area of Morbe Dam received good rainfall. However, the civic body said that the present water cut will continue as the dam has water left for 54 days only.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Morbe dam is located on the Dhavri River near Khalapur in the Raigad district. The NMMC-owned dam is the primary source of water for Navi Mumbai and its nearby areas. So far, the Morbe Dam has received 544 mm of rainfall this year. It is said to be double the amount of rain of what it received last year at the same time. Navi Mumbai Water Cut Today: Supply Disrupted Due to Replacement Work of Pipeline in Belapur, List of Affected Areas Here.

Meanwhile, the water level in the 88-metre NMMC-owned dam presently stands at 70.17 m with 53.935 million cubic metres (MCM) of water as against the maximum storage capacity of 190.89 MCM. In the years gone by, the Morbe Dam's catchment area received 4,226.80 mm of rainfall in 2021, thereby leading to 190.890 MCM of water.

However, in the following year, the dam received lesser rainfall of 3,559.40 mm, thus leading to a reduced water stock of 188.088 MCM. Speaking about the dam's water level, Sanjay Desai, NMMC city engineer said, "Morbe has filled up just 28.25% so far. The dam’s total gross storage capacity is 190.890 MCM and we already have 186.585 MCM." Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 10% Cut in Water Supply for Two Days Due to Pipeline Repair Work; Check Dates, Timings and List of Affected Areas.

He further added, "There is a need for around 4000 mm rainfall in the catchment area for the dam to fill up." Desai clarified that the civic body is not resorting to any additional water cut, however, he said that they will continue with the present half-day cut per week until the situation stabilises.

