Chennai, October 30: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday gave assent to the Bill which provides 7.5% reservation to students of state's government schools in medical courses. The announcement was made in press release titled “Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on Preferential Basis to the Students of Government Schools Bill 2020". Once the bill is in place, a 7.5% reservation will be provided to undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy for government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

On Thursday, the state government of Tamil Nadu government had announced that it has passed an order to provide 7.5% reservation in medical colleges to students from government schools who have cleared NEET. Moreover, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin wrote to Governor Purohit, urging him to give his assent to the Bill. NEET Quota Bill: Tamil Nadu Govt Passes Order to Provide 7.5% Reservation to Government School Students.

Here's the tweet:

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to the Bill which provides 7.5% reservation to students of state's government schools in medical courses. pic.twitter.com/Z2itNdoWqA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

On September 15, the Tamil Nadu government had unanimously passed the NEET quota Bill in the state assembly to provide 7.5 percent reservation in undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, medicine and homeopathy for government school students who clear NEET. The bill passed in the state assembly was sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his assent for executing the legislation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).