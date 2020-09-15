Chennai, September 15: Amid the controversy over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to approve 7.5 per cent reservation within the existing quota in medical undergraduate courses of state government schools for the students. The new quota will be applicable for all students who clear NEET.

Previously in July 2020, Chief Minister EK Palaniswami-led State cabinet had approved the provision of a 7.5 per cent quota within the existing reservation in medical UG courses. Tamil Nadu had earlier sought exemption from NEET, which has faced stiff opposition from political parties, including the DMK, citing the welfare of students, especially those from rural areas. Tamil Nadu Board Students Face Problems as NEET Exam is Based on CBSE Syllabus, Says DMK MP TR Baalu.

It is to be known that DMK parliamentarian Tiruchi Siva had given a Zero Hour notice on the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday expressing his concerns over the 'adverse impact of holding NEET exam, leading to suicides by students'. He had earlier on Monday demanded a ban on NEET.

Apart from politicians, actor Suriya had called NEET "Manuneedhi Thervu". He was of the opinion that the poor students were left out in the cold while those from affluent families benefited with NEET. He had said, "NEET kills doctor dreams of children from poor families. We shouldn't be silent spectators of student deaths." This year, over 1.17 lakhs aspirants sat for NEET examinations 2020 in Tamil Nadu.

