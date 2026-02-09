Lucknow, February 9: In a poignant display of the bond between humans and their pets, a family in Agra’s Shahdara Bagichi area performed the traditional 13th-day funeral rites for their deceased Labrador, treating the animal as a beloved son. The pet, named "Tiger," passed away on January 28 after a brief illness, prompting the family to conduct a full funeral procession and religious ceremonies, including a 'Brahmbhoj' (feast for priests) held this past Sunday, February 8.

Ghanshyam Dixit, who brought Tiger home 14 years ago, described the dog as an integral member of the household who stood by the family through every joy and sorrow. Following Tiger’s death, the family decided to honor his memory by following the same Vedic rituals typically reserved for human family members, a gesture that has deeply moved the local community. ‘Money is Replaceable, Love Isn’t’: Indian Couple Spends INR 15 Lakh and 6 Months in Transit to Bring Pet Dog to Australia.

Dog Funeral in Agra

गजब गजब लोग हैं. आगरा में कुत्ते का अंतिम संस्कार किया जा रहा है. पंडित जी पूजा पाठ करा रहे हैं. तेरहवीं में पूरा मुहल्ला और रिश्तेदार भी शामिल हुए हैं. pic.twitter.com/iKObMaULY6 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 9, 2026

Traditional Last Rites at the Ganga

Immediately following Tiger’s passing in late January, the family organized a funeral procession through their neighborhood, which was attended by several local residents. The body was then taken to Rajghat on the banks of the Ganges in Bulandshahr, where the final cremation was performed according to Hindu customs.

As part of the mourning period, family members also participated in a "Mundan" ceremony (ritual head-shaving), symbolising their deep personal loss and respect for the departed soul. SDRF Rescues Pet Pit Bull Dog That Guarded Owner’s Body for 4 Days in Sub-Zero Temperatures Amid Heavy Snowfall in Bharmour (Watch Video).

The 13th-Day Ceremony and Brahmbhoj

To mark the completion of the mourning period, the Dixit family organized a "Tehravin" and "Brahmbhoj" on February 8. The event included a sacred 'Hawan' for the peace of the soul and a ceremonial feast where 13 priests were invited and served food.

"Tiger was not just a dog; he was like a son to me," Ghanshyam Dixit stated during the ceremony. "He spent 14 years with us, and it was only right that we gave him a farewell befitting a family member."

