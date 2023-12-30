New Delhi, December 30: To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m on Sunday, said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official. Delhi Metro Restrictions For New Year 2024: DMRC Restricts Exit From Rajiv Chowk on December 31, Check Timing and Other Details

"As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on December 31, EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards," said Metro in a statement.

“However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly,” said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC spokesperson. “Metro services on the rest of the Metro network will continue to remain available as per regular time table,” he said.

