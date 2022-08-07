New Delhi, Aug 7: Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged IS member, who was nabbed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Delhi's Batla House, was on Sunday remanded to one-day NIA custody by a special court here.

Ahmad was produced before the duty magistrate at Patiala House Courts by the probe agency, which sought his seven-day custody. He was arrested on Saturday.

The NIA said that the case has links with several states and they need to take him to other places for the recovery of evidence and arresting his aides. Supreme Court Favours To Include Unmarried Women Under Abortion Law.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of IS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for IS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of IS," the NIA official said.

The court, however, gave NIA one-day custody and Ahmad will be produced before the main court on Monday.

The NIA had on Saturday conducted searches in the residential premises of the accused in Batla House and in Bihar. He was subsequently arrested in the case pertaining to online and on ground activities of the IS.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 25.

Further Investigations in the matter were on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).