Sydney, August 11: In a shocking incident, three out of five of a family died after consuming wild mushrooms in a lunch in Australia's Leongatha. The fourth person is critically ill, while the only one who is unaffected by the meal is the daughter-in-law of the family. The 48-year-old woman is under investigation for potentially poisoning her guests with wild mushrooms.

According to a BBC report, the woman has denied her involvement and any intention to hurt the family. She said she had no clue about what happened and emphasised her love for her family. Homicide detectives are investigating the case. The police conducted an interview with a woman named Erin Patterson, who prepared the meal at her residence on July 29. Despite her involvement, she did not experience any illness personally. Although the police released her without pressing charges, they have indicated that she is still under suspicion, a CBS report said. Afghanistan Poisoning Case: Nearly 80 Afghan Girls Hospitalised After Being Poisoned at Schools in Sar-E-Pul Province.

As reported by the media, Gail and Don Patterson stopped for lunch at their daughter-in-law Erin Patterson's home in Leongatha- a two-hour drive southeast of Melbourne. Wilkinsons and Heather, Gail's sister, also joined in. Shortly after the meal, all four guests were swiftly taken to the hospital under the initial assumption that they were suffering from a severe bout of gastroenteritis. Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand: Pregnant Woman Accused of Murdering 12 Friends Including Ex-Boyfriend Using Deadliest Poison.

Subsequently, they were transferred to a medical facility in Melbourne with the intention of receiving top-notch medical treatment, but unfortunately, this did not lead to any improvement in their condition. The report said Heather, 66, and Gail, 70, died on Friday, and Don, 70, on Saturday, Ian, 68, remains in critical condition in hospital, awaiting a liver transplant.

