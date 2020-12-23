Bengaluru, December 23: A few hours after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a night curfew in the state beginning from 10 pm tonight, the state government changed the timing and removed certain restrictions as well. While Yediyurappa had announced night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am starting tonight, the state government said night curfew will be imposed from tomorrow and the timing will be from 11 pm to 5 am. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

Speaking besides Yediyurappa, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said all functions will remain banned during the night curfew. "Between December 23 and January 2, no function or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of functions," he had said. However, the government later allowed special rituals such as midnight mass on Christmas during the night curfew. Amid New Coronavirus Strain Fears, 20 UK Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive in India So Far.

"During the night curfew, special rituals (midnight Mass) can be held without interruption on Christmas night. Celebration of Christmas festivities shall be as per the guidelines issued on December 17. No restrictions on goods vehicles, movement of long-distance buses/trains/air services during the night curfew. Employees of industries and companies, which require 24/7 operations, will be allowed," the Chief Minister's Office said.

The government announced night curfew amidst the huge global scare over a new strain of coronavirus, which is said to be up to 70 percent more contagious than the original version, detected in the United Kingdom. India has announced the suspension of all flights to and from the UK till December 31 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus.

