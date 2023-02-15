New Delhi, February 15: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday termed "terrifying" an incident in which a man strangled his girlfriend, stuffed her body inside a fridge, and went off to marry another woman the same day.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 in southwest Delhi and the accused has been arrested, police had said on Tuesday. Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Delhi Court Sends Man Accused of Killing Live-In Partner, Stuffing Body in Fridge to Five-Day Police Custody.

In a tweet, Maliwal said that "a few months ago, the heart-wrenching Shraddha (Walkar) murder case shook humanity". "Now, a girl named Nikki Yadav was killed by her boyfriend, (he) kept the dead body in a fridge and married someone else the next day. Terrifying, how long will girls continue to die like this," she said in a tweet in Hindi. Delhi Horror: Man Kills Live-in Partner, Stores Body in Refrigerator in Mitraon Village, Marries Another Girl on Same Day.

The southwest Delhi incident comes a few months after the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar, his live-in partner, on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Chhattarpur. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.