Nirmala Sitharaman Media Address Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Finance Minister’s Speech on Part 3 of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 15: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address media at a 4 pm on Friday. This is going to be her third press conference to share details of the 20 lakh crore economic package. The announcement of the massive package was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday under "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" to revive the economy and make India self-reliant. What Nirmala Sitharaman Announced for Farmers, Migrants, Street Vendors, Lower Middle Class in Part 2 of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Economic Package.

PM Modi had said that the package will be 10 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Finance Minister will be holding regular press briefings till Sunday, May 17 to share details about the mega economic stimulus to revive the Indian economy. Nirmala Sitharaman Speech(Day 1) : Full Text And Details of Atmanirbhar Bharat Financial Package Worth Rs 20 Lakh Crore in PDF.

On Thursday, Sitharaman announced free food grains and pulses for migrants, jobs dro tribals and those in rural areas and credit to street vendors, farmers and small enterprises. The Finance Minister said that five kg rice or wheat and 1 kg chana will be given per month for 80 million migrant families for two months. It will cost Rs 3,500 crore, Sitharaman said.

A Rs 5,000-crore special credit facility for five million street vendors, a Rs 70,000-crore to middle-class housing, a Rs 1,500-crore interest discount scheme were some of the schemes announced by the Finance Minister.