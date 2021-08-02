Mumbai, August 2: Fed-up of the public displays of affection by couple, a Mumbai-based society has painted a 'No Kissing Zone' sign outside their colony. The residents of Satyam Shivam Sundaram society in Borivali of the city regularly saw people engaging in intimate acts in the area every evening since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Annoyed by such constant sighting, the society ended up painting a sign restricting couple so engage in such activities outside its premises. Are There Any Safe Places for Young Couples to Have Sex in Mumbai, Without Getting Caught on Camera? But Are You Adult Enough?

The residents did try to resolve with issue with local corporator as well as the police but could not find a solution, following which they decided to paint the 'No Kissing Zone' sign in the area, according to reports. The society chairman, Vinay Ansurkar, however maintains that they are not against couple but aganst "vulgarity." Ansurkar told Mid-Day, "There are kids and senior citizens in our society. After the lockdown was imposed, couples thronged to this road and to the Joggers Park, as nobody comes to stop them." IPS Officer Posts Picture of Couple's 'PDA' at a Park at Delhi, Gets Schooled on Twitter For Moral Policing.

The chairman also added that the members have also certain times requested the couple from refraining such acts outside the home. According to the residents, since the sign was painted the numbers of couple seen at the spot have come down. India Today quoted a resident saying, "It has a psychological impact on them when they park, get down and see this marking."

