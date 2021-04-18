New Delhi, April 18: Northern Railway has provided 75 isolation coaches, equivalent to 1,200 beds, as Covid Care Centres for the people of Delhi-NCR at Anand Vihar Terminal and Shakurbasti on the demand of the Delhi government.

50 fully operational Covid Care Coaches (with a capacity of 800 patients) have been placed at Shakurbasti Railway Station for mild corona patients while 25 coaches, with a capacity of 400 patients, will be placed at Anand Vihar Station by Monday. Indian Railways COVID-19 Care Centres: Western Railway Provides 21 Isolation Coaches to Nandurbar District on Maharashtra Govt's Request.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said that both the stations have good infrastructure for maintaining these coaches while the connectivity for the smooth movement of ambulances etc is also available. "More isolation coaches will be placed as and when the requirement arises. Northern Railway is committed to provide support the fight against the pandemic," he added.

