Northern Railways Asks Passengers to Enter Delhi Railway Station from Paharganj Side

New Delhi, May 11: The Northern Railway on Monday said that passengers with confirmed reserved tickets for the resumed passenger service trains will be permitted to enter the New Delhi Railway Station from the Paharganj side. On Sunday, the Indian Railways had announced that 15 pairs of Special AC trains will depart from New Delhi to several parts of the country from May 12.

Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar said: "For boarding these special trains, passengers having the Confirmed Reserved Ticket will be permitted to enter from Paharganj Side Chelmsford Road, New Delhi only. Entry for the passengers will not be permitted from Ajmeri Gate side." The railway station has 16 platforms in total, with the count starting from the Paharganj side.

The railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express train services on March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. Since then only freight and special parcel trains are running to ensure the supply of essential items. The railways have started to run Shramik Special trains from May 1 onwards to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists.