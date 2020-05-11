Goa: 2 Special Trains, Carrying Around 2100 Migrant Workers Leave for Jammu and Kashmir, CM Pramod Sawant Ask Admin to Seal All Entry Points

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Panaji, May 11: With Goa becoming one of the first states to be declared as coronavirus-free, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that two special trains carrying around 2,100 migrant workers have left for Jammu and Kashmir today. He also added that the state administration has tightened security at all entry points and will not allow people to sneak into the state.

Informing about the update, the Chief Minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "2 special trains carrying around 2,100 migrant workers have left for Jammu and Kashmir today. Govt has tightened security at all entry points, will not allow people to sneak into the state. Stern action will be taken against such people." Coronavirus Lockdown Impact Criminal Cases in Goa Decline by 67%, Drug Seizure Also Goes Down.

Here's what Pramod Sawant said:

As per the details, a special train carrying 1055 stranded people departed from Goa for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Earlier in the day, another train with 1,000 passengers on board, departed from Bengaluru and will reach Udhampur on May 12. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 861 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir with nine deaths while the country has recorded 67,172 cases including 20,917 cured and 2,206 deaths so far.