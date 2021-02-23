Real estate is one of the best ways to build passive income and create your financial independence. Juan Carlos Barreneche is one of New York’s top real estate agent, and he’s one of the youngest people to scale his agency from zero to five hundred agents. Here’s more information about what drives him and advice about how to achieve your dreams.

What made you decide to go into real estate?

Well, it was never my original plan. I majored in Pre-Med in college and was studying to be a surgeon when I graduated. However, my junior year, I read the book Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It taught me to value financial freedom, the ability to make money without exchanging it for time. I realized that the best way to do this was with real estate. It allowed me to help others find their dream homes, which is one of the best feelings in the world.

What would you consider your biggest accomplishments?

During my short time in the business, I’ve been able to sell over $100 million worth of real estate & grow my organization to more than 500 agents across America. My team, The Goldbar Real Estate Team, is a top producing team in New York and Florida. I’m proud of everything my team has accomplished, and I can’t wait to keep scaling my real estate business moving forward.

What challenges have you experienced along the way?

My path hasn’t been easy. I lost $80,000 to a contractor during a house flip gone wrong and have had many deals fall through. However, I’m glad that this is the case. Failure gives you the opportunity to learn and be better. It can be a blessing, even when it feels awful.

What are your goals for the future?

I want to become one of the biggest influencers in the real estate sphere. My network is ever expanding, and my goal is to get it to one million people worldwide. I want to help people find their forever homes and give them the opportunity to live happy lives.

What advice would you give to people who want to follow in your path?

Financial freedom is the ultimate goal. If you want it enough, you’ll find it. You’ll have some setbacks along the way, but it’s worth it in the end. Don’t be afraid to try new things and grow.

Juan Carlos Barreneche’s real estate empire will only continue to grow as time goes on. He can’t wait to see what future awaits him and his company.