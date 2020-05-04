Himachal Pradesh Government Clarifies 'Resumption of Duty' Order For Govt Employees, Says It Does Not Apply to Staff of Educational Institutions

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Shimla, May 4: The Himachal Pradesh Government on Monday issued a clarification regarding its "resumption of duty" order issued on May 2 about the opening of offices, attendance and timings of Class-1 to Class-4 employees, including outsources staff in the view of the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 17. The latest notification by the state government clarified that the order does not apply to staff of educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities etc. Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4, MHA Gives Details Of What Will Remain Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

The order stated, “In continuation of department’s order dated May 2, it is clarified that this order shall not be applicable to the offices/officials working in the educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities, technical and vocational training institutes, ITI’s Polytechnics, Engineering Colleges etc. under the Government of Himachal Pradesh and such institutes/institutions in public and private sector. Shall continue to remain closed w.e.f. May 4, 2020 till further orders.” Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus:

Himachal Pradesh Govt's Clarification:

Himachal Pradesh Govt issues clarification regarding opening of offices, attendance & timings of Class-1 & Class-4 employees & outsources staff; says 'order does not apply to staff of educational institutions, schools, colleges universities etc'. pic.twitter.com/k9adZ5enaQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an order to further extend the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks till May 17 amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. The MHA issued the order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. It also gave a list of what will remain open and shut in red, orange and green zones.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported from Himachal Pradesh rose to 40 on Monday. There are currently five active cases of coronavirus in the state. Only one person lost his life due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, India witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days. Till now, 42,533 people have diagnosed with the deadly virus. Over 1,300 people also lost their lives.