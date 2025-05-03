Bhubaneswar, May 2: A section of devotees of Lord Jagannath and priests in Odisha has taken umbrage over the West Bengal government's portrayal of the newly inaugurated Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham', contending that it is a "self-styled" title. Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, who was the chief priest during the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple at Digha on April 30, on Friday joined the voices demanding withdrawal of the 'Jagannath Dham' phrase attached to the new temple in West Bengal.

“I, too, request West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to remove the word ‘Dham' from the Digha Jagannath Temple,” he told reporters here. “I also urge the Odisha government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to initiate talk over the matter. As per my understanding, Puri is the only place referred to as ‘Jagannath Dham',” Dasmohapatra said, adding, he would write to Banerjee in this regard. ‘Deeply Disgraceful’: BJP Slams West Bengal Government After Bizarre Error Appears on Jagannath Cultural Complex Event Ad.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is aware of the development, but urged everyone to “not jump the gun”. “I have limited knowledge and not as wise as her (Banerjee). I know there are four ‘Dhams' in India. Let her justify why she called the Digha temple a ‘Dham'. There can be several Jagannath temples in the country, but Puri is the only Jagannath ‘Dham',” he asserted.

On the controversy over ‘Brahma' (sacred material attached to Lord Jagannath's idol in Puri) placed on the idol in the Digha temple, too, Ramakrushna said: “I have not installed any such material on the idol. I monitored the prescribed procedures during the puja.” While many Hindu priests, researchers, servitors and scholars have rejected the naming of Digha's Jagannath Temple as a ‘Dham', renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has sought a clarification from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Jagannath Temple: BJP Claims TMC Govt Resorting to Gimmicks, Hurting Sentiment of Hindus.

He accused Banerjee of hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Lord Jagannath devotees across the globe. After the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on Wednesday, Banerjee had referred to it as a ‘Dham'. While most critics welcomed the establishment of the temple in Digha, they strongly opposed linking the term ‘Dham' with it.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Padma awardee said, "This statement has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees worldwide. According to our scared scripture, there exists only one ‘Jagannath Dham', which is located in Puri. Associating any other temple with the title may lead to confusion and contradicts long-standing spiritual and Hindu cultural tradition."

The sand artist urged Majhi to intervene in the matter, engage with his West Bengal counterpart, and take appropriate action. Pattnaik also highlighted reports that a few ‘sevayats' (servitors) from the Puri temple, who participated in the Digha temple's inauguration, have claimed that ‘Brahma' has been installed on the stone idol of Lord Jagannath.

"This claim is highly sensitive, as the concept of ‘Brahma' in the idol of Mahaprabhu Jagannath is a sacred and unique feature of the original temple in Puri, rooted in centuries of tradition and ritual secrecy," he asserted. Pattnaik, who shared a copy of his letter with Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, requested a thorough investigation by the state government, particularly to clarify the use of the term ‘Brahma' and the title ‘Jagannath Dham'.

Speaking to PTI, Pattnaik said, "I request the West Bengal chief minister to tender an apology to millions of Lord Jagannath devotees for projecting the temple at Digha as a 'Dham.'" Another former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Madhab Mohapatra, appealed to Banerjee to refrain from making what he termed a "false claim". "This appears to be part of an evil conspiracy against Jagannath Dham and Sanatan Dharma," he alleged.

Noting that Adi Shankaracharya had accorded the status of ‘Dham' to Lord Jagannath's Puri ‘peeth', a senior servitor Ramachandra Dasmohapatra said, "How can Digha become a ‘Dham'? All seas are not ‘Mahodadhi' or all places of Jagannath Temple across the world are not ‘Dham'. Please do not mislead the people." Shree Jagannath Sena convener Priyadarshan Pattnaik also came down heavily on Banerjee and urged her to stop “misleading” the people of Bengal. "Mamata didi should not mislead Bengalis. Bengali people know what is what and it is difficult to mislead them," he added.