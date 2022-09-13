Mumbai, September 13: In a unique wedding that took place in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, a man married a transwoman after receiving consent from his wife who even agreed to stay together under the same roof. According to reports, the 32-year-old man who is a father of a 2-year-old son fell in love with a transwoman and the two were seeing each other for the past one year. When his wife found out about his affair, she accepted the truth and even gave him permission to marry the transwoman.

Although the marriage has no legal sanctions, the wife has decided to happily stay together with them under the same roof. The man married the transwoman in Kalahandi. As per reports, the unique marriage was solemnised at a temple in Narla and was graced by several members of the trans community. Kamini, Sebakari Kinnar Mahasangha president organised the wedding of the couple. The wedding is seen as a rare event among the trans community people after a married man decided to tie the knot with a transwoman whom he was in love with. Same-Sex Marriage in India: Tamil Brahmin Woman Marries Bangladeshi Girl in Traditional Hindu Marriage in Chennai.

Speaking to the Times of India, Kamini said, "We are all happy for both and wish them a prosperous life in future." She was also aware of the fact that under the Hindu Marriage Act, the second wedding is not legal until and unless the first one is not legally dissolved. "It was the wish of both partners and consent of the wife leading to this rare 'marriage'. All members of the transgender community also asked them time and again whether they have second thoughts. We also went to the police station to keep them informed in writing, but they said they had little to do with the matter," Kamini added.

Gangadhar Meher, inspector in charge of Narla police station said that they act as per the law only if a complaint is filed against the couple or any other person with regards to a transgender wedding. On the other hand, Trilochan Nanda, a senior lawyer also said that the second wedding is not legal unless the first marriage is dissolved as per the law. Clarifying the term for their marriage, he said, "Such relationships can either be called live-in or extra-marital, even if they stay as wife and husband. It can't be called a marriage." Marriage Important for Women in India, Supreme Court Sets Aside High Court Order Granting Divorce to Husband.

Meanwhile, the newlywed couple is not bothered about the laws and questions. For now, the three are happy to stay together under the same roof. "All three of us are happy and wish to remain that way," the man said.

