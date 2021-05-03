Nuapada, May 3; In a shocking incident, a man allegedly assaulted a COVID-19 positive woman patient inside a hospital in Odisha’s Nuapada district. The man was undergoing treatment at the same hospital as he was tested positive for the virus. The woman was reportedly admitted to the hospital on April 26. A case has been registered at the Nuapada Sadar Police station. The incident came to light on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Ward Boy Attempts to Rape 50-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient at Private Hospital in Gwalior, Arrested.

According to a report published in India Today, the woman raised the alarm after the accused assaulted her. She shouted and called other patients. She told lady Tahsildar, who came to record her statement, that the accused touched her inappropriately. Kerala Horror: Ambulance Driver Rapes COVID-19 Patient in Pathanamthitta District, Arrested.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the accused was booked under Section 354 (assault or using criminal force to any woman) and 354 (A), 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The man has not been arrested yet as he is still undergoing treatment for COVID-19. “Police action can be taken against the accused only after he tests negative,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. The man has been shifted to another COVID-19 hospital. The police were keeping track of the accused.

