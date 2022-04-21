Bhubaneshwar, April 21: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit after he refused to donate money for the installation of a deity in a temple.

Police officials on Wednesday said that the man was made to rub his nose in front of a village sarpanch and locals in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on Saturday evening when Chameli Ojha, sarpanch of Tikhiri village under Marshaghai police station, visited Gurucharan Mallick’s house seeking donation for the temple.

When Mallick informed Ojha that he had already donated for the deity, the sarpanch allegedly abused him and his wife, Rekha, a police official said.

After the incident, Rekha approached the police the next day and filed a complaint against Ojha. She also told cops that a meeting held by the sarpanch on Sunday had initially decided to boycott her family.

However, the sarpanch and the locals forced my husband to rub his nose in his own spit, Rekha stated. "..he had to do what the village committee ordered him to do," Rekha said. Dismissing Rekha's allegations, Sarpanch Ojha said, "All these charges against me are untrue. We have not done any such thing."

PK Kanungo, inspector-in-charge of Marshahgai police station said that a case has been lodged against the sarpanch and few local villagers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

"We are still investigating the case. We will make arrests, if necessary," he said.

