Ola, Uber Suspend Services in Delhi Till March 31 Amid Lockdown in National Capital to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

Ola and Uber (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, March 23: As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a statewide lockdown from 6 am today till March 31, services of Ola and Uber will also not be available in the national capital. The lockdown has been announced by the state government to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has infected several people across the country. Delhi Under Lockdown From March 23 Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, No Private Buses, Autos, E-Rickshaws to Be Allowed.

According to a News 18 report, Ola spokesperson was quoted saying, "will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19". Uber on the other hand, also informed that they have been following the central and the state government directives related to its services for controlling the spread of the COVID-19.

During the lockdown period, public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will not be allowed during the lockdown period in the national capital. During the lockdown period, only 25 percent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services. He further added that all private offices will remain closed but the employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered to be on-duty.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 396 on Sunday as announced by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the country's nodal testing body, 81 new cases were reported on March 22. The number of fatalities even rose to seven - with three new deaths from Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat each.