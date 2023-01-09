Mumbai, January 9: Conman are finding new ways to dupe gullible people of their hard earned money. Everyday new cases of frauds are coming to light. In another such incident, a Matunga resident was duped of Rs 24,000 by a person who claimed to be an SBI employee, police said.

According to a report in Indian Express, the complainant is 54-year-old Sharadchandra Worlikar who works as a helper at the Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology in Matunga (East). Worlikar visited an SBI bank branch in Dadar (East) to close his credit card. Worlikar received a call from a man who claimed to be an SBI bank employee On December 13 and the person was aware of Worlikar’s request to close his credit card. Fraud in Pune: Fraudster Promises to Sell Bitcoin to Man, Dupes Him of Rs 19.7 Lakh; Arrested

The man on the phone informed Worlikar that he did not have to pay the pending bill on the card. The fraudster then informed the victim that he will be provided with a new credit card through the bank. For this, he said, Worlikar would have to share an OTP he received on his phone. Once Worlikar shared the OTP, the person on the other end informed him that the new credit card will be issued soon. Online Fraud: Woman Duped of Rs 18,000 by Asking To Pay Rs 6 by Fake Courier Company in Uttar Pradesh

However, soon after he disconnected the call Worlikar received a message that Rs 24,818 was withdrawn from his bank account. It was only then that Worlikar realised that he has been duped.

Worlikar reached Matunga police station on January 8 and registered a case under IPC section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act. Police are trying to identify the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).