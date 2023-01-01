Lucknow, January 1: An unidentified miscreant duped a woman of over Rs 18,000 in an online fraud by asking her to pay Rs 6 for getting her address written on a parcel booked in her name.

The Naka Hindola police said the woman, Aditi Patel of Khurshedbagh Gate in Ganeshganj, got a call from the fraudster who introduced himself as an employee of a company providing courier services and told her to pay Rs 6. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of Over Rs 60 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; One Arrested.

He further told her that her address written on the parcel was incorrect and sent her a link asking her to make the payment. "When I made the payment, Rs 18,001 and Rs 800 were debited from my bank account," she said. Online Fraud: 40% Indians Defrauded While Shopping Online During Festive Season, Says Study.

SHO, Naka, Brijesh Dwivedi said that an FIR under the charges of dishonesty and IT Act has been registered. From the modus operandi, it appears that the case could be the handiwork of a Nigerian gang that operates on similar lines, he said.

