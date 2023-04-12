New Delhi, April 12: Amid talks of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, JD(U) and RJD leaders met here on Wednesday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting took place at Kharge's residence. After the meeting, the four addressed the media jointly. Kharge said that they will reach out to like-minded parties. "We have decided to unite all opposition parties and fight the election unitedlly." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: We Will Contest Next Lok Sabha Elections From Aurangabad and Other Seats, Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Meets Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "We will reach out to as many political parties and move forward together." Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "This is a battle of ideologies and it is a historic step towards the 2024 fight." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To ‘Contest’ Polls From Uttar Pradesh, BJP Says ‘He Stands No Chance’.

Watch Video: Opposition Unity in Making Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2023

WATCH: Congress President Shri @kharge and Shri @RahulGandhi address the media in New Delhi. https://t.co/hZAJ5zCVSN — Congress (@INCIndia) April 12, 2023

The meeting comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took the first step to unite the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kharge has made phone calls to leaders of various like-minded opposition parties, including M.K. Stalin, Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Kharge has invited these leaders for an opposition meet in Delhi next month to formalise a common agenda. Sources said that the leaders interacted on the opposition unity and future strategy to challenge the BJP in the country. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on several occasions has been saying that he is waiting for the Congress to take the initiative of getting the opposition together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).