The Punjab police on Monday said that at around 5 am a Pakistani drone was spotted near International Border in the area of BSF's Rosa Post BOP 89 Bn in Gurdaspur. The jawans fired several rounds of bullets at the drone following which it flew back to the Pakistani side. A search operation by the BSF and police is underway.

