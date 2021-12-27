Serial entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, the 32-year old founder of women-focused social community platform ‘Pankhuri’, passed away on December 24.

Venture capitalists and top executives mourned her untimely demise on social media.

‘Pankhuri’ which was founded in 2019 by Srivastava for women members to socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. The platform enabled them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations online instead of being passive consumers.

The startup had raised $3.2 million led by Sequoia Capital India's accelerator programme, Surge.

Shrivastava previously founded rental startup Grabhouse which was sold to online classifieds company Quikr in a cash and equity deal in 2016. Grabhouse had raised $10 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital and Kalaari Capital.

Mourning her untimely demise, Vani Kola, founder of Kalaari Capital, tweeted on Sunday, “Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that pankhuri is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately.”

1/ Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that @pankhuri16 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately. — Vani Kola (@VaniKola) December 26, 2021

Pankhuri Shrivastava completed her engineering degree in computer science from RGTU in Bhopal and went on to complete a fellowship at Teach for India, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also had year-long stints at fintech platform ZestMoney and Quikr before founding ‘Pankhuri’.

