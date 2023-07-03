Shimla, July 3: As many as 60 sheep and goats died and around 200 were affected following the outbreak of a highly contagious animal disease in the highland pastures of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) disease, also known as 'sheep and goat plague', has affected the cattle of three identified flocks in the Hadsar area near Chamba border. The common symptoms of the disease are diarrhoea and pneumonia affecting the lungs, Dr Anurag, a veterinarian treating the animals along with his four-member team, told PTI.

The animals also experience nasal discharge leading to breathing problems, especially for affected animals in high altitude areas, Anurag said. Besides treating the sick sheep and goats and providing their owners with medical kits, the veterinary team is also raising awareness among shepherds about the disease, its symptoms and necessary precautions, the doctor added.

Dr Amitabh Thakur, Deputy Director of Keylong animal husbandry department constituted the medical team on Friday to reach out to the nomadic tribal Gaddi shepherds for the treatment of sick animals.

Reaching the highland pastures with medical aid was a daunting task as the team had to trek through thick forests, criss-crossed by nullahs and the risk of an attack by wild animals loomed large, Thakur said. The prompt action of the department has instilled confidence among the shepherds, who are feeling relieved, he added.