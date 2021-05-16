New Delhi, May 16: Petrol and diesel prices in India have been hiked again on Sunday after being unchanged for a day on Saturday, May 15. On Friday, the state-owned fuel retailers had increased the price of petrol and diesel by 29 paisa and 34 paisa per litre respectively in the national capital. With the latest hike in fuel prices, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi on Sunday stands at Rs 92.58 per litre and Rs 83.22 respectively.

The rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT). In Mumbai, petrol and diesel per litre are Rs 98.88 & Rs 90.40 respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 94.31 per litre while diesel is being priced at Rs 88.07 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol and diesel per litre is Rs 92.67 and Rs 86.06 respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on May 16, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 92.58/ litre Rs 83.22/ litre Mumbai Rs 98.88/ litre Rs 90.40/ litre Chennai Rs 94.31/ litre Rs 88.07/ litre Kolkata Rs 92.67/ litre Rs 86.06/ litre

The state-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- are supposed to revise the fuel rates daily based on input cost. The The fuel prices had been on a continuous uptrend since April 27. Experts believe that the crude oil prices in the international market will remain firm in the near future, exerting upward pressure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2021 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).