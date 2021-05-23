New Delhi, May 23: Fuel prices in India have been hiked again across the metro cities on Sunday, May 23. The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Saturday but were hiked marginally on Sunday. With the latest increase, the price of petrol and diesel on Sunday stands at Rs 93.21 per litre and Rs 84.07 respectively. Petrol and Diesel prices have been hiked since May 4, 2021 as state-owned fuel retailers started passing on the increase in international oil prices to consumers after an 18-day hiatus.

The fuel prices have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT). In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 99.49 per litre on Sunday, while diesel costs Rs 91.30 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 94.86 per litre while diesel is being priced at Rs 88.87. The petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata today stand at Rs 93.27 per litre and Rs 86.91 per litre in Kolkata respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on May 23, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 93.21/ litre Rs 84.07/ litre Mumbai Rs 99.49/ litre Rs 91.30/ litre Chennai Rs 94.86/ litre Rs 88.87/ litre Kolkata Rs 93.27/ litre Rs 86.91/ litre

In the month of May, fuel prices have increased on 12 days so far. The month witnessed a repeated rise in fuel prices, taking the retail price of petrol closer to the historic level of Rs 100 per litre across many cities including Mumbai. Petrol prices are already over Rs 100 per litre in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.

