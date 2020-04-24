Plasma Therapy Results Positive on 4 Patients at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges COVID-19 Survivors to Donate Plasma to Treat Infected Patients

Arvind Kejriwal and Dr. SK Sarin (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 24: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to help other coronavirus patients to recover from the deadly disease. During his press briefing on the positive results of the use of plasma treatment to COVID-19 patients in the national capital, the Chief Minister said that initial results of plasma therapy conducted on COVID-19 patients gives hope as the results are satisfactory and the therapy is comparatively inexpensive for the country. Kejriwal added saying that more trials to be done in next 2-3 days.

Giving details on the progress of plasma therapy, Kejriwal said that in the last few days, the AAP government in Delhi have tried plasma therapy on four patients at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. He added saying that till now the results are encouraging. He added saying that the Centre had given permission to Delhi government only for limited trials of plasma therapy on serious patients at LNJP hospital. "In the next 2-3 days, we will conduct more trials & then we will seek permission next week, for all the serious patients", Kejriwal said. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 23,077, Death Toll Mounts to 718.

The plasma therapy is being deployed as an experimental procedure to treat Covid patients with the plasma from recovered patients. By this therapy, the immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick patient using convalescent plasma. This therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat another critical patient.

Dr. SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver & Biliary Science, who was present at the meeting along with Kejriwal said the plasma therapy has shown positive results on COVID-19 patients. "We are happy with the positive results in the 4 patients. Blood & plasma is ready for 2-3 other patients that we have at LNJP hospital, we may give them the plasma therapy today", Sarin said.

Sarin added saying that this is the time that people who have recovered from coronavirus need to show their patriotism and donate blood plasma. "At this time, we need those people who have recovered from COVID-19 and are at their homes. We need them to show their patriotism and donate blood plasma", the doctor said.