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News INDIA Muzaffarnagar Shocker: 27-Year-Old Businessman Dies by Suicide in UP, Alleges Blackmail by Girlfriend and Her Mother 27-year-old businessman in Muzaffarnagar’s Titavi area died by suicide on Saturday, allegedly following a period of sustained extortion and harassment by his girlfriend and her mother. The deceased, identified as Ayush Panwar, left a suicide note accusing the two women of threatening to leak private photographs and videos online.

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A 27-year-old businessman from Muzaffarnagar died by suicide, allegedly after being subjected to prolonged blackmail by his girlfriend and her mother, according to police. A suicide note recovered from the scene accuses the two women of harassment and extortion, including threats to circulate private photos and videos online, as reported by TOI. Police said the deceased, identified as Ayush Panwar, left behind a note in which he claimed he had been under severe mental distress for several days. He alleged that his girlfriend and her mother repeatedly threatened to leak his private content unless their demands were met.

The note reportedly details ongoing harassment and pressure, suggesting that the threats had escalated in the days leading up to his death. Authorities are examining the contents of the note as part of the investigation. Lucknow: Debt-Ridden Businessman Shoots Himself in Office After Failing To Afford Insulin for Diabetic Daughter in UP, Livestreams Final Plea for Help on Facebook (Watch Video).

Police Investigation Underway

Local police have initiated a probe based on the allegations mentioned in the suicide note. Officials said statements from family members and others connected to the case are being recorded, and digital evidence may also be examined to verify the claims. No official confirmation has yet been made regarding charges, but authorities indicated that appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings of the investigation. UP Shocker: 2 Teenage Girls Attempt Suicide in Chitrakoot After Being Secretly Filmed While Bathing in Yamuna River.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Incident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident, calling for a thorough and impartial investigation. In a statement, he emphasised the need to address cases involving alleged harassment and blackmail seriously, and highlighted concerns around mental health and the misuse of personal data. He urged authorities to ensure accountability if the allegations are substantiated.

Concerns Over Digital Blackmail and Mental Health

The case has once again drawn attention to the growing issue of digital blackmail, where private images or videos are allegedly used to coerce individuals. Experts note that such incidents can have significant psychological impact, particularly when combined with social stigma and fear of public exposure. Authorities and mental health professionals have reiterated the importance of early intervention, support systems, and awareness about cybercrime-related offences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).