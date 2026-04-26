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Socially INDIA 'Enjoy School Vacations Fully, Learn Something New': PM Narendra Modi Advises Students During 133rd Mann Ki Baat Episode In the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 26, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed school students across the country, encouraging them to utilize their summer vacations for personal growth. Acknowledging the start of the holiday season, the Prime Minister urged children to find a balance between recreation and self-improvement.

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In the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 26, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed school students across the country, encouraging them to utilize their summer vacations for personal growth. Acknowledging the start of the holiday season, the Prime Minister urged children to find a balance between recreation and self-improvement. “This is the time for school children’s holidays. I urge all children to enjoy their vacations fully and also try to learn something new,” PM Modi stated. He emphasized that holidays provide a unique window to explore interests outside the standard academic curriculum. Beyond student welfare, the Prime Minister highlighted significant national milestones, including the Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor achieving criticality and India’s growing wind energy capacity, which has now exceeded 56 gigawatts. He also extended advance greetings for Buddha Purnima, noting that Lord Buddha’s teachings of inner peace remain vital in today’s global climate. PM Narendra Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp for Shri Ram College of Commerce (See Pics).

'Enjoy Vacations, Learn More', Says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat Episode

During the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi says, "This is also the time for school children's holidays. I urge all children to enjoy their vacations fully and also try to learn something new." (Source: YouTube/Narendra Modi) pic.twitter.com/PhUjAtO2j3 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

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