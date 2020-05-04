PM Modi Voices Concern Over 'Deadly Viruses Such as Terrorism, Fake News and Doctored Videos' at NAM Summit on COVID-19

PM Modi attends NAM Virtual Summit on COVID-19 | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ANI)

New Delhi, May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) nations for the first time, voiced concern over the menace of terrorism across the world. He blamed some global elements of abetting extremism and driving a propaganda through fake news to sow communal discord. India Rejects Reports of Discontent With Gulf Countries Over 'Islamophobia'.

"Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries," Modi said at the virtual NAM Summit to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi, in his address, also assured that India would continue to remain concerned for all nations in the world amid the pandemic. Any gains made in the country's efforts to find vaccine or remedy for COVID-19 would be disseminated with the international community, he added.

Modi pointed out how medicinal supplies were continued by the nation to most countries across the globe amid the outbreak of COVID-19. He credited India's civilisational heritage and the principle of vasudeva kutumbakam - or the world is one family - for the decision to continue supply of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) despite the pandemic.

"Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to our 123 partner countries including 59 members of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing NAM Summit via video conferencing," Modi said.

According to Modi, the NAM - which was formed under the leadership of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru in a bipolar post-World War period - has a crucial responsibility to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," he said.

Modi also reiterated the democratic credentials of India, calling it essential at a time when the entire mankind is facing the onslaught of a virus outbreak. "During this crisis we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. Indian civilization sees whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we're also extending help to other countries," he said.

"COVID-19 has shown us the limitation of existing international system. In the post COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world," he added.