Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, November 1, took to social media to share good news that will make all Indians proud. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, G Kishan Reddy said that Kozhikode in Kerala has been designated as the UNESCO "City of Literature" in the latest UNESCO List of Creative Cities Network. He also said that besides Kozhikode, the Indian city Gwalior was also designated as the "City of Music". "A proud moment for India," Reddy's tweet read. He also said that both the cities were acknowledged and recognised for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity. It must be noted that 55 cities joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) list on World Cities Day 2023, celebrated on October 31. PM Narendra Modi Lauds Inclusion of Hoysala Temples in UNESCO World Heritage Site List, Says ‘More Pride for India’.

