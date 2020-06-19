PM Narendra Modi on Birth Centenary Celebration of Acharya Mahapragya: 'His Mantra is a Big Inspiration For All of Us in Today's Situation'

New Delhi, June 19: PM Narendra Modi speaking at the birth centenary celebration of Acharya Mahapragya paid his tributes to the great leader on Friday. He shared the great philosopher's vision with everyone. Elaborating on it, PM Modi said that Acharya Mahapragya had followed a different mantra in life. "His mantra was a healthy person, a healthy society and a healthy economy. In today's situation, his mantra is a big inspiration for all of us," said Indian PM.

He further shared what Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say about Acharya Mahapragya, "I am an admirer of Acharya Mahapragya's literature, the depth of his literature, his words and his knowledge." International Yoga Day 2020: In Post-COVID-19 Era, Yoga Key For Preventive Healthcare, Says PM Modi.

PM Modi speaks on the birth centenary celebration of Acharya Mahapragya today, Watch Video:

Live: PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on the Birth centenary celebrations of Acharya Shri Mahapragya Ji. https://t.co/DOE5DJImwx — Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) June 19, 2020

Our Atal ji, who himself was connoisseur of literature, used to often say, 'I am an admirer of Acharya Mahapragya's literature, the depth of his literature, his words and his knowledge': PM Narendra Modi on the birth centenary celebration of Acharya Mahapragya today pic.twitter.com/5aNUxu3mZv — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Sharing further information about Acharya Mahapragya PM Modi said"As much as he has written about spirituality, with an equally broad vision he wrote on subjects like philosophy, politics, psychology and economics. Mahapragya has written more than 300 books in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, English on these subjects."

Acharya Mahapragya, the tenth Acharya of the Jain Swetamber Terapanth Sangh was a humanitarian leader, a spiritual guru and an ambassador of peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).