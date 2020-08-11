New Delhi, August 11: As the COVID-19 tally crossed the 22.68 lakh mark on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. PM Modi discussed with the CMs about the coronavirus related situation in their respective states.

PM Modi said that every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. Highlighting the point of getting tested at the right time, he said, "Experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours." All-Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Says China 'Neither Intruded Into Indian Territory Nor Occupied Any Post'.

PM Modi Holds Video Conferencing With CMs:

The average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate is increasing every day, this shows that measures being taken by us are in the right direction: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/k6isGjTBWK — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

The average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate is increasing every day, this shows that measures being taken by us are in the right direction, said PM Narendra Modi. In some districts of UP, Haryana and Delhi, there was a phase when coronavirus became a huge problem. Then we held a review meeting & a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Amit Shah and to a great extent, we achieved the results that we wanted," PM further added. According to a Hindustan Times report, the chief ministers of various states asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the cap on spending funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 and other things.

