New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.

In a post on X, he described the temple as a great heritage of Indian culture and spirituality, saying it was built following centuries of sacrifices, struggle and devotion.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"I am confident that this divine and grand Ram temple will be a big inspiration in realising the pledge of building a developed India," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)