New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch several COVID-19 testing facilities at different places across India. According to a tweet by ANI, the Prime Minister will launch high throughput coronavirus testing facilities at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata on July 27. The Prime Minister will launch these COVID-19 testing facilities via video conferencing.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had said that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested in India up to July 25 stands at 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples that were tested on a single-day on July 25. The Health Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested across the country. "For the first time, Govt labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Pvt labs also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day",the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said. Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of ‘Bigger Spread’ in the Metropolis.

Here's the tweet:

PM to launch high throughput COVID testing facilities at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention&Research Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health Mumbai & ICMR-National Institute of Cholera&Enteric Diseases Kolkata on July 27 via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/3axGevFZQT — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

The COVID-19 count in India on Sunday touched 13,85,522 with a spike of 48,661 positive cases & 705 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 4,67,882 active cases while 8,85,577 coronavirus patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll in the country stood at 32,063, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording a single-day spike of 9,251 cases taking the state's tally to 3,66,368 of which 13,389 people have died of the deadly disease.

