PM Narendra Modi to Visit Bangladesh for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Centenary Celebration, Says MEA Raveesh Kumar

MEA's Raveesh Kumar during the weekly press conference | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh to take part in the birth centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said here on Thursday. Kumar, during a weekly briefing, said that PM Modi's visit will also have a bilateral component. However, he did not reveal further details about the visit.

"During her visit here, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had invited Prime Minister Modi for the birth centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PM Modi has accepted the invitation," Kumar said. Coronavirus Scare: PM Narendra Modi's Visit to India-EU Summit Deferred Amid COVID-19 Fears.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. So, it has been decided that Summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date. pic.twitter.com/ks8YtDbfZ3 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder-president of Bangladesh and also known as "Bangabandhu", was born on March 17, 1920 in Tungipara village in Faridpur district. Last month, Bangladesh's Dhaka Tribune, citing multiple sources, had reported that PM Modi is likely to visit Bangladesh from March 16 to 18 where he will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. During his visit, PM Modi will hold a discussion on a wide range of bilateral issues with Sheikh Hasina on March 18, Dhaka Tribune had reported. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Man From Ghaziabad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Total Cases Rise to 30.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: The decision has been taken in the spirit of close cooperation between the EU & India who share same concerns and commitment to global health and hope that the outbreak is contained soon. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/0HMEiYePfg — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

The Prime Minister will arrive in Dhaka on March 16 for his three-day visit. On March 17, Modi will take part in an event being organised to mark the birth centenary celebration of Bangladesh's founding father.