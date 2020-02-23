PM Narendra Modi Tweets Ahead of Donald Trump's India Visit, Says 'India Looks Forward to Welcoming Him'

File Photo of Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Melania Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow."India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!," Modi said in a tweet. Temporary Welcome Gate At Motera Stadium Collapses Ahead Of February 24 Mega Event, Watch Video.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25.On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad to oversee the final preparations for the high profile visit.

See PM Modi's Tweet

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

Trump will address a huge gathering at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium. He will also visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi have been decked up with hoardings welcoming Trump.