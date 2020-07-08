New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 8, prayed for a speedy recovery and tweeted best wishes to Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

“My friend President @jairbolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,” PM Modi said in his tweet. The premier also posted a message in Portuguese, the official language of Brazil. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Helping With Hydroxychroloquine to Fight COVID-19.

PM Modi Tweet:

My friend President @jairbolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2020

Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Brazilian President made the announcement in a live interview with CNN Brasil. He said that he is perfectly well with only mild symptoms of the respiratory disease. On Tuesday, he had taken the fourth coronavirus test.

The Brazilian President said that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that has not yet been proven effective against COVID-19. The 65-year-old leader has faced criticism for handling the pandemic in Brazil. He had repeatedly insisted that social distancing and quarantine were not necessary to combat COVID-19.

