New Delhi, October 15: In the latest asset declarations submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) it was revealed that PM Narendra Modi's net worth increased in comparison to last year.

PM Modi's movable assets have increased by Rs 36.53 lakh over the past 15 months and he saves most of his money in savings accounts and term deposits with banks, as per the latest declaration of assets and liabilities. PM Narendra Modi Has Net Worth of Rs 2.5 Crore, Holds MA Degree From Gujarat University, Says His Lok Sabha Election 2019 Affidavit.

PM Modi’s net worth as of June 30 this year was Rs 2.85 crore, up nearly Rs 36 lakh compared to Rs 2.49 crore last year. His assets have primarily increased due to bank deposits of around Rs 3.3 lakh and returns on safe investments worth Rs 33 lakh during the last one year.

PM Modi’s movable assets grew by 26.26 percent to Rs 1,75,63,618 from Rs 1,39,10,260 in the previous fiscal year. The PM’s latest voluntary disclosure, published on October 12, shows his financial status as of June 30.

PM Modi draws a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh, along with the President, the Vice-President, his Cabinet colleagues and members of Parliament, voluntarily agreed for a 30 percent cut in pay and allowances beginning April in a cost-cutting exercise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

