Politician Shirish Boralkar Talks About the Need To Empower the Youth For Building a Better India

Politician Shirish Boralkar (Photo Credits: File Image)

The true sign of every leader is defined by his leadership skills and the capacity of undertaking initiatives. Blessed with both the skills, Shirish Boralkar is working hard towards building a better India. Coming from a well-educated family, he grew up as an ambitious kid who aimed to serve the people of the country. A multi-faceted personality, Mr Boralkar is an Indian politician representing the Bhartiya Janata Party. He is also an entrepreneur who is associated with journalism as well as sports. His active working years as a politician goes way back to three decades, and during these years, he was in charge of several different positions in the political party.

With being the president of Aurangabad District Badminton Association, he is also a joint secretary of Aurangabad District Cricket Association. Besides this, he has been on presidential roles for many other sports associations. The politician has worked and assisted many notable politicians in the past including Shri Lal Krishna Advani, Gopinath Munde and Pramod Mahajan for various political events. Mr Boralkar has very smartly tackled responsibilities as the party in-charge of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly. Since the last few years, Shirish has built a social circle which includes people from both political and non-political backgrounds in Maharashtra thus helping them to grow.

Moreover, Shirish Boralkar has always emphasized on the importance of education. He said, “Education is a must in today’s time. The saying goes right that today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders. We need to nurture them by providing the best education facilities and empower them.” Having worked on several political campaigns, Shirish has actively participated in youth-centric campaigns and has closely worked with Yuva Morcha. By providing support and guidance to the young minds, his goal is to establish the youth who can strengthen towards nation-building.