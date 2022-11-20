Mumbai, November 20: A chargesheet by Maharashtra Cyber police on Friday has accused businessman Raj Kundra, model Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala of conniving with each other and shooting obscene/porn videos in two five star hotels in the suburbs. They later circulated the content on various OTT platform for financial consideration, the chargesheet added.

Police submitted a 450 page chargesheet on Friday against Raj Kundra and his employee Umesh Kamat, models Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, cameraman Raju Dubey, Jhunjhunwala and Banana prime OTT director Suvajit Choudhary. Raj Kundra Pornography Case: ED Lodges Money Laundering Case Against the Businessman and Wife Shilpa Shetty

TOI reported that, Kundra who is the director of Armsprime Media limited was involved in production and distribution of pornographic videos. A case was lodged under section 292 (sale of obscene material) and under Information Technology Act against unknown person by cyber police in 2019 after a Custom and Central excise officer lodged a complaint that some websites were uploading obscene content on the internet. Raj Kundra Gets Bail in Pornography Case on Rs 50,000 Surety

Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra’s obscene videos were found uploaded on various OTT platforms, the chargesheet says while director of OTT platform Banana Prime, Suvajit Choudhary, is accused of producing web series Prem Paglami containing porn content and uploading on his OTT.

The chargesheet said that since Armsprime company got financial benefits from all these accused, hence the company has aided and abetted in the crime.

Police are on the lookout for other models who worked in porn films/web series but have gone underground since the case was registered.

