NRI businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra released on bail and walk out a free man in Pornography Case on Monday.

Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000 pic.twitter.com/jtEB9Ixd5C — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)