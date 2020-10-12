Mumbai, October 12: Electricity supply to all essential services in Mumbai, its suburbs and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane and Palghar districts has been restored, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Monday. Power supply to non-essential services in these places will be restored shortly, Nitin Raut assured. A grid failure resulted in massive power outages across Mumbai and neighbouring cities earlier today.

"Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Kalyan, Thane, Palghar and New Mumbai has been restored. Power supply to non-essential services will also be restored shortly," Raut tweeted. Local train services were suspended and homes and businesses were without electricity after a grid failure caused massive power outages. As the day progressed, power restoration efforts began on "war footing".

Electricity Supply to All Essential Services Restored in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar:

Subsequently, power supply was restored on Central Railway and Western Railway lines, bringing relief to stranded commuters. Following the electricity outages, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Raut and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Sigh Chahal, directing them to restore electricity as soon as possible.

"Chief Minister has given instructions for the restoration of power supply as soon as possible. He has also instructed departments like fire brigade, etc. to remain vigilant during this time of need. The Chief Minister has also instructed the local authorities to make proper arrangements for the standard passengers of Mumbai local trains," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

