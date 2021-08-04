Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on 5th August 2021 at 1 PM, via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh will celebrate 5th August, 2021 as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day. A massive awareness programme will be launched throughout the state to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the scheme.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries of the state have been getting ration free of cost through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Nearly 80,000 Fair price shops in the state have been distributing food grains to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

