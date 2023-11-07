Bhopal, November 7: One person was killed and three school children seriously injured after a vehicle in which Union Minister Prahlad Patel was travelling for campaigning for the November 17 Assembly elections hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a village when the BJP’s star campaigner Prahlad Patel was on his way to Narsinghpur from Chhindwara. Patel was in Chhindwara to campaign for BJP’s candidate ‘Vivek’ Banti Shahu, who is contesting the election against state Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

As per information, after attending road shows and addressing rallies for his BJP's candidate Banti Sahu, the Union Minister was heading towards his home district Narsinghpur - from where he is also contesting the Assembly election. The vehicle he was travelling hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and the collision was so massive that the person who was driving the motorcycle, died on spot and three children fell at a distance. As per reports, the minister’s vehicle, which was also damaged, also came down from the road into the fields and he also received minor injuries on his feet. Prahlad Singh Patel Convoy Road Accident: One Killed, Three Others Injured After Car in Union Minister's Convoy Meets With Mishap in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District (Watch Videos)

Patel came out from his vehicle and appealed to people to take the injured persons to a hospital. Subsequently, local police and officials reached the spot and the injured persons were rushed to hospital. However, what exactly caused the incident - whether the collision occurred because the motorcycle was being driven on the wrong side or due to the high speed of the minister’s vehicle is yet to be ascetained. "One person died, three people were injured in the accident. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College," Chhindwara SDM Sudhir Jain told the press. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress hit at the Patel accusing him of being "intoxicated by power". Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Truck Rams Into Parked Vehicle in Jabalpur; Four Killed, One Injured

Prahlad Patel's Convoy Meets with Accident

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Patel's convoy meets with a road accident in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. The minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur. pic.twitter.com/bFGV5dLIEN — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

#WATCH | SDM Chhindwara Sudhir Jain says "One person died, three people were injured in the accident. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College." pic.twitter.com/lRMjuxVqOM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Patel's convoy meets with a road accident in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. The minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur. pic.twitter.com/k9vQvQWxda — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

"BJP leader and Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s speeding and uncontrolled vehicle injured three children. Shivraj ji, do you people consider the public as insects? So you crush them whenever you want,: Madhya Pradesh Congress posted a message on its official social media handle. Later, the minister left for Narsinghpur in another vehicle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).