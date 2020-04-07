Prayagraj Police Dismiss Reports Linking Murder With Tablighi Jamaat

Murder | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Prayagraj, April 7: The Uttar Pradesh police have dismissed reports of links between a murder in Prayagraj and the Tablighi Jamaat. Various media outlets, not LatestLY, published reports that a youth was shot dead at a tea stall in Prayagraj when he made a comment against the Tablighi Jamaat. The deceased was identified as Lautan Nishad. Police in Prayagraj has clarified that the murder has no connection with the Tablighi Jamaat. Sharing Coronavirus Joke in WhatsApp Group Can Land You in Jail? Viral Post Asking Admins to Shut Groups For Two Days is Fake.

According to reports published by various media houses, Lautan Nishad made a remark against the Tablighi Jamaat and one Mohammad Sona, who was present there, shot him dead. The accused was arrested on the spot. Reacting to these fake reports, the Prayagraj police tweeted: "The deceased and the accused are neighbours. Police have not found the Tablighi Jamaat link with any of these." A total of eight people have been taken into custody. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on April 7.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the murder and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the family of the deceased. He had also ordered that the accused be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and sought an explanation as to why a tea stall was open during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.