Sharing Coronavirus Joke in WhatsApp Group Can Land You in Jail? Viral Post Asking Admins to Shut Groups For Two Days is Fake

New Delhi, April 6: A post is going viral on WhatsApp claiming that legal action will be taken against the group administrator and members if a joke around coronavirus is shared in the group. The post, which is being shared widely, claimed that if a person is found sharing jokes on coronavirus, he/she will be charged under Sections 68, 140 and 188. The admin must close the group for two days to prevent sharing of jokes on coronavirus, the post urged. Coronavirus Lockdown in India to Be Extended? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Message on Extension of 21-Day Shutdown.

"Group admin is requested to close group for 2 days as police can take action against admin and group members vide section 68, 140 and 188 if anyone even by mistake post joke on corona. Everyone could be in trouble. Hence, I draw the attention of group admin to take necessary steps (sic)," read the viral post. However, a fact check by the Press Bureau of India (PIB) concluded that the post is baseless and fake. Viral Message Claiming That Government Can Read WhatsApp Chats is Fake.

"Fake message is going around on social media claiming that legal action would be taken against admin and group members who post jokes on #Coronavirus, hence group admin should close the group for 2 days. This is #Fake! No such order has been issued by the Government," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check.

Fake message is going around on social media claiming that legal action would be taken against admin and group members who post jokes on #Coronavirus , hence group admin should close the group for 2 days. This is #Fake! No such order has been issued by the Government pic.twitter.com/TFB5GCH2Vg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2020

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4281, with at least 704 new cases and 28 new deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The ministry said as of now, 3851 cases are active while 318 people have been cured and discharged. One person has migrated while 111 have died due to the virus, the ministry said.

